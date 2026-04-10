Tensions Spark Repolling in Assam's Karimganj Constituency

The Election Commission has directed a repoll at booth number 239 in the Karimganj (North) constituency of Assam, scheduled for Saturday at Babyland High English School.

This decision follows disturbances between BJP and Congress supporters during the initial voting phase. The contest sees prominent figures from BJP, Congress, and AIUDF vying for the seat.

This region, a part of the larger electoral process held on April 9, experienced an impressive approximate voter turnout of 85.91% among 2.50 crore eligible voters. Official, final turnout figures will be released soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)