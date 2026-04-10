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Tensions Spark Repolling in Assam's Karimganj Constituency

The Election Commission has mandated a repoll at a booth in Assam's Karimganj (North) constituency following clashes between BJP and Congress supporters. Set for Saturday, the contest includes 14 candidates with a key triangular clash among BJP, Congress, and AIUDF representatives. Elections were originally held on April 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:01 IST
Tensions Spark Repolling in Assam's Karimganj Constituency
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The Election Commission has directed a repoll at booth number 239 in the Karimganj (North) constituency of Assam, scheduled for Saturday at Babyland High English School.

This decision follows disturbances between BJP and Congress supporters during the initial voting phase. The contest sees prominent figures from BJP, Congress, and AIUDF vying for the seat.

This region, a part of the larger electoral process held on April 9, experienced an impressive approximate voter turnout of 85.91% among 2.50 crore eligible voters. Official, final turnout figures will be released soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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