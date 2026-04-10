Madhya Pradesh in Crisis: Farmers Neglected, Mafias Unchecked
Arun Yadav, a senior Congress leader, criticized the BJP's governance in Madhya Pradesh, accusing them of ignoring farmers' needs and failing to curb mafia activities. Under BJP rule, various mafias are thriving while farmers protest due to poor MSP procurement. The Congress is optimistic about upcoming assembly polls in several states.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Arun Yadav sharply criticized the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for neglecting farmers and allowing unchecked mafia activities. Addressing the press, Yadav highlighted the plight of farmers who are protesting due to inadequate MSP procurement. He accused the BJP of enabling land, liquor, and education mafias to operate openly.
Yadav pointed out that despite Shivraj Singh Chouhan's long stint as MP's CM and his leadership in the Union agriculture ministry, there has been a severe oversight in addressing farmers' issues. With the wheat procurement process failing to commence as expected, farmers are compelled to sell their produce below the announced MSP, leading to discontent and protests.
Looking ahead, Yadav expressed confidence in the Congress's prospects in the upcoming assembly elections, particularly in Kerala and Assam. Despite BJP's aggressive tactics in West Bengal, Yadav asserted that success would elude them in this critical electoral battle.
ALSO READ
Political Controversy: Congress Faces Backlash Over Insulting Remarks
Karnataka Congress Faces Turmoil: Leaders Accuse Internal Sabotage
Congress Raises Concerns Over Modi Government's Women's Reservation Bill Tactics
Congress Prepares Strategy Amid Women's Reservation Law Debate
Maharashtra Congress Steps Aside in Baramati Bypoll: A Gesture of Respect