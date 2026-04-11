Kerala Politics: LDF To Retain Power Amidst Congressional Infighting
K V Thomas, a special representative for Kerala in New Delhi, asserts that the CPI(M)-led LDF will secure a third term in office. He cites internal strife within the Congress-led UDF and accuses the BJP of fostering consumerism in politics, challenging the church's allegiance.
- Country:
- India
K V Thomas, the Kerala government's Special Representative in New Delhi, expressed strong confidence that the CPI(M)-led LDF would secure a third consecutive term in power, owing to internal discord within the Congress-led UDF.
Thomas, a former Congress leader, lambasted the BJP for infusing consumerism into the political arena. His remarks pointed specifically to allegations against BJP leader Sobha Surendran for purportedly offering cash for votes in Palakkad.
He further highlighted BJP leader Shone George's controversial remarks about the party's relationship with the church, portraying them as coercive. Thomas praised the LDF's achievements, emphasizing its financial stewardship, while dismissing UDF's potential due to leadership struggles.
- READ MORE ON:
- K V Thomas
- LDF
- CPI(M)
- UDF
- BJP
- Keralapolitics
- Assemblypolls
- consumerism
- Congress
- politicalinfighting
ALSO READ
BJP's Youth Wing Files Complaint Against Congress MP Over Voting Norms Breach
BJP's Bold Move: Fresh Faces in Junagadh Panchayat Elections
Election Tensions Rise in West Bengal as BJP MLA's Associate Detained
Credibility Crisis in Indian Politics: BJP’s Trivedi vs. Congress on Women's Reservation Bill
BJP Spokesperson Accuses Congress Leader of Deflection Tactics