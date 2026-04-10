Stalin's Legacy Amidst Political Firestorm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hit back at AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for personal criticism, asserting his achievements will outlive his mortality. Responding to remarks made during a recent campaign, Stalin emphasized that while death is inevitable, his welfare programs and initiatives will endure.
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has fiercely responded to AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's personal attacks. In a rally, Stalin highlighted that although death is inevitable for everyone, his welfare initiatives will stand the test of time.
Palaniswami's recent comments during an election campaign have stirred controversy, provoking a strong reaction from Stalin. He reminded his critics that while mortality is universal, his achievements will leave a lasting legacy.
Stalin's assertion comes amid rising tensions in the political landscape, as rivals engage in personal jibes. The Chief Minister remains focused on his programs, ensuring they remain intact beyond his lifetime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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