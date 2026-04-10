Controversy Unfolds Over Uttar Pradesh's Special Intensive Revision
The Congress has labeled the Special Intensive Revision in Uttar Pradesh as illegal, accusing it of undermining democracy and voter rights. Following an unprecedented increase in voter numbers, the party demands a comprehensive verification to ensure electoral integrity, suspecting malpractices influenced by political pressures.
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The Congress has condemned the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted in Uttar Pradesh, calling it a 'betrayal of democracy.' The exercise, according to the party, illegally inflated voter numbers and violated public voting rights.
In a statement, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai questioned the legitimacy of the SIR, alleged it was influenced by the BJP, and cited reports of malpractice and BOLO deaths during the revision process. The party has called for a thorough verification of the voter list before upcoming elections.
The controversy surfaces amid accusations of targeted voter removal and calls for using alternative voter lists if the Election Commission cannot manage the process properly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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