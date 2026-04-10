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Controversy Over Uttar Pradesh's Electoral Roll Sparks Accusations

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has raised concerns over alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls, accusing the BJP of manipulating these for electoral gains. He claims the BJP hides behind institutions during electoral challenges and that the Election Commission facilitated malpractice by condoning the use of forged documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:47 IST
Controversy Over Uttar Pradesh's Electoral Roll Sparks Accusations
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Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has raised serious allegations regarding the integrity of Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of subverting democratic processes.

In a press interaction held in Lucknow, Yadav highlighted discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, alleging that these were manipulated to benefit the BJP. He criticized the involvement of key institutions, such as the Enforcement Directorate, and the Election Commission, accusing them of partisan behavior.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa responded by detailing the SIR process, which concluded with a significant increase in the electorate. Yadav's allegations add to the controversy surrounding the transparency of electoral processes in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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