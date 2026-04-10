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BJP's Bold West Bengal Election Manifesto: Promises of Identity, Welfare, and Development

The BJP unveiled its West Bengal election manifesto emphasizing welfare programs, Bengali pride, and strong identity politics. Key promises include the implementation of Uniform Civil Code, strict anti-infiltration measures, and comprehensive welfare packages for women, youth, and farmers. The manifesto aims to challenge TMC's dominance since 2011.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:59 IST
BJP's Bold West Bengal Election Manifesto: Promises of Identity, Welfare, and Development
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has released its election manifesto for West Bengal, articulating a strategy that blends welfare initiatives with a strong stance on identity politics aimed at challenging the ruling TMC's decade-long grip on power. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spearheaded the campaign, highlighting the party's commitment to implementing a Uniform Civil Code and policies against infiltration.

Promising a mix of social welfare and stringent identity measures, the manifesto outlines pledges for women, unemployed youth, and farmers, positioning itself as the alternative to the TMC. The document aims to appeal to diverse voter segments, making commitments such as pensions for women and monetary support for jobless youth.

The manifesto also delves into cultural appeals, emphasizing Bengali heritage to counter critiques that the BJP is an external influence. Assurances of linguistic and cultural respect, paired with ambitious development plans, signal the party's intent to secure a stronghold in the state and mitigate concerns over its cultural alignment with Bengal.

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