Crackdown on Corruption: Ex-Russian Defense Minister Sentenced

A Russian military court handed a harsh 19-year prison sentence to Pavel Popov, former deputy defense minister, for corruption, according to RIA news agency.

The unprecedented verdict is part of a broader crackdown on corruption that has implicated several top military officials. Popov was accused of fraud involving the construction of Patriot Park, a showcase of military history near Moscow.

This wave of legal actions followed President Vladimir Putin's decision to replace ex-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to ensure stricter financial management. Numerous officials close to Shoigu, including Popov, have been entangled in these scandals.

(With inputs from agencies.)