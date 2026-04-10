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Crackdown on Corruption: Ex-Russian Defense Minister Sentenced

Pavel Popov, a former Russian deputy defense minister, was sentenced to 19 years for corruption related to a fraudulent scheme at Patriot Park. His conviction is the latest in a series targeting Russia's military elite amid efforts to control defense expenditures. The crackdown extends to other high-ranking officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:50 IST
Crackdown on Corruption: Ex-Russian Defense Minister Sentenced

A Russian military court handed a harsh 19-year prison sentence to Pavel Popov, former deputy defense minister, for corruption, according to RIA news agency.

The unprecedented verdict is part of a broader crackdown on corruption that has implicated several top military officials. Popov was accused of fraud involving the construction of Patriot Park, a showcase of military history near Moscow.

This wave of legal actions followed President Vladimir Putin's decision to replace ex-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to ensure stricter financial management. Numerous officials close to Shoigu, including Popov, have been entangled in these scandals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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