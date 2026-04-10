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Former Russian Defence Official Jailed for Corruption in Patriot Park Scandal

Former Russian Deputy Defence Minister Pavel Popov was sentenced to 19 years for corruption related to the Patriot Park project. Accused of embezzling over 25 million rubles, Popov diverted funds for personal use. He was fined 85 million rubles and plans to appeal the verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:31 IST
Former Russian Defence Official Jailed for Corruption in Patriot Park Scandal
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant crackdown on corruption, former Russian Deputy Defence Minister Pavel Popov has been sentenced to 19 years by a military court in Moscow for his involvement in the misappropriation of funds related to Patriot Park.

The popular Moscow attraction, often dubbed Russia's 'military Disneyland,' is a vast project initiated by former Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Popov, who managed the park, embezzled over 25 million rubles to refurbish his own properties. Despite pleading not guilty, the court fined him 85 million rubles. The verdict occurs amidst a broader investigation into military misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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