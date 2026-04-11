Tamilachi Thangapandian Rallies Support for DMK in Tamil Nadu Elections

Dravidian Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament Tamilachi Thangapandian is intensifying her campaign efforts across Tamil Nadu as the state gears up for the Assembly elections. Addressing several rallies and public meetings, she extends her support to alliance candidates and highlights the progress accomplished under the DMK government over the past five years.

In an engagement with ANI, Tamilachi articulated that the DMK's tenure has substantially benefited areas like Velachery, once susceptible to flooding. She underlined that infrastructural improvements have been made, with nearly 90 percent of prior issues resolved, and emphasized the execution of numerous development projects, including effective water drainage systems.

Citing the party's record, Tamilachi stated that out of 500 electoral promises, 405 have been fulfilled, while the unimplemented ones are attributed to a lack of backing from the Union government. Critiquing the opposition, she asserted that neither the BJP nor AIADMK would secure any seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Further elaborating, she accused the Union government of emulating successful DMK initiatives and prioritizing private corporate interests, evidenced by the allocation of ports and airports to conglomerates like Adani and Ambani. Despite challenges, she remains optimistic about the DMK-led alliance securing over 200 seats in the forthcoming elections.

Condemning the NDA's influence in Tamil Nadu, she cited their lack of electoral success in recent parliamentary elections. Tamilachi also denounced the BJP's tactic of absorbing opposition leaders, labeling it as 'washing machine politics' for political gain.

She discounted any concealed alliances in Tamil Nadu, underscoring the enduring legacy of both the DMK and Congress parties. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to the state, she contended that they inadvertently benefit the DMK alliance by revealing what she perceives as inauthentic affection towards Tamil people.

(With inputs from agencies.)