PM Modi Targets TMC 'Syndicate' Ahead of State Polls

Amidst escalating political stakes before the state elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) by promising a stringent legal action against the party's alleged 'syndicate' operations. In a large rally, Modi affirmed that a BJP-led administration would expose corruption through a detailed 'white paper'.

Modi openly criticized TMC's leadership, accusing members, including ministers and local MLAs, of widespread corruption. He assured voters that a comprehensive legal review of the TMC's 15-year rule would be conducted, with strict measures planned to halt corruption under a potential BJP government.

Additionally, Modi highlighted his confidence in the BJP's momentum in securing electoral victories, particularly referring to the significant participation of women in his rallies as a sign of an imminent mandate. He announced financial assistance initiatives, aiming to gain support from Bengal's women against TMC's allegedly misleading campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)