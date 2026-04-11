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PM Modi Targets TMC 'Syndicate' Ahead of State Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed a legal crackdown on the Trinamool Congress's alleged 'syndicate' corruption ahead of state elections. He announced a BJP-led government would release a 'white paper' detailing 15 years of TMC governance. Modi promised financial support to women, countering TMC misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:00 IST
PM Modi Targets TMC 'Syndicate' Ahead of State Polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: @BJP4India/X) . Image Credit: ANI
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Amidst escalating political stakes before the state elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) by promising a stringent legal action against the party's alleged 'syndicate' operations. In a large rally, Modi affirmed that a BJP-led administration would expose corruption through a detailed 'white paper'.

Modi openly criticized TMC's leadership, accusing members, including ministers and local MLAs, of widespread corruption. He assured voters that a comprehensive legal review of the TMC's 15-year rule would be conducted, with strict measures planned to halt corruption under a potential BJP government.

Additionally, Modi highlighted his confidence in the BJP's momentum in securing electoral victories, particularly referring to the significant participation of women in his rallies as a sign of an imminent mandate. He announced financial assistance initiatives, aiming to gain support from Bengal's women against TMC's allegedly misleading campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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