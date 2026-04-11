Banerjee Calls Out Alleged BJP 'Agencies' Amid Power Struggle in West Bengal

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee addressed a poll rally, accusing the Chief Election Commissioner, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and AJUP president Humayun Kabir of functioning as 'agencies' for the BJP in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, allegedly undermining democratic processes by disenfranchising voters.

Banerjee asserted that these actions have weakened TMC and vowed to restore the voting rights of disenfranchised citizens within a month of returning to power. He also criticized Kabir for allegedly conspiring with BJP through a purported Rs 1000 crore deal to dislodge TMC and further highlighted the religious politics surrounding Babri Masjid.

Questioning Modi's poll promises, Banerjee compared them to a 'chit fund' scheme, while contrasting them with TMC's Lakshmir Bhandar initiative. He urged the BJP to show results of their work in the region, framing the upcoming elections as a 'vote for revenge' against the BJP.