Modi Blasts TMC: Political Fiasco in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at a rally in Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal, criticizing the party for fostering syndicates and failing to serve the people. Citing the chaos during Lionel Messi's Kolkata visit as evidence, Modi alleged that TMC transformed the state into a realm of lawlessness run by syndicates.

Highlighting a tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College, Modi stressed that political rivalry should not overshadow unity in fighting crimes. He urged diverse football club loyalties to rally against the TMC government's misrule, promising that a BJP-led government would reopen cold cases of violence and ensure justice for women.

Modi further contrasted TMC's alleged 'anti-tribal' stance with BJP's tribal support, emphasizing measures like granting citizenship under the CAA to marginalized communities. He criticized TMC's unsuccessful expansion attempts beyond Bengal, underscoring BJP's pledge for progress through unity and trust in the forthcoming 2026 assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)