Left Menu

Modi Blasts TMC: Political Fiasco in West Bengal

Prime Minister Modi launched a severe criticism of the TMC during a rally, accusing it of fostering syndicates and crime in West Bengal. Promising reform, BJP aims to reopen cases of violence against women and ensure tribal development, emphasizing a new era of trust and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushmandi | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:02 IST
Modi Blasts TMC: Political Fiasco in West Bengal
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at a rally in Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal, criticizing the party for fostering syndicates and failing to serve the people. Citing the chaos during Lionel Messi's Kolkata visit as evidence, Modi alleged that TMC transformed the state into a realm of lawlessness run by syndicates.

Highlighting a tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College, Modi stressed that political rivalry should not overshadow unity in fighting crimes. He urged diverse football club loyalties to rally against the TMC government's misrule, promising that a BJP-led government would reopen cold cases of violence and ensure justice for women.

Modi further contrasted TMC's alleged 'anti-tribal' stance with BJP's tribal support, emphasizing measures like granting citizenship under the CAA to marginalized communities. He criticized TMC's unsuccessful expansion attempts beyond Bengal, underscoring BJP's pledge for progress through unity and trust in the forthcoming 2026 assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Path to Social Unity: Honoring Jyotiba Phule's Legacy

Rajasthan's Path to Social Unity: Honoring Jyotiba Phule's Legacy

 India
2
Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on Caste Panchayat Diktats

Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on Caste Panchayat Diktats

 India
3
Historic Cheetah Birth at Kuno National Park Marks Milestone in India's Conservation Efforts

Historic Cheetah Birth at Kuno National Park Marks Milestone in India's Cons...

 India
4
Delhi Police Crack Down on Cyber Fraud Syndicate: 14 Arrested

Delhi Police Crack Down on Cyber Fraud Syndicate: 14 Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026