Bratya Basu's Assets Surge: West Bengal Minister's Wealth Sees Major Rise
West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu's assets increased from Rs 3.08 crore in 2021 to Rs 4.41 crore in 2026, with notable rises in both income and asset values. Basu, also an actor and director, has his wealth comprising movable and immovable assets as detailed in his election affidavit.
- Country:
- India
Bratya Basu, the TMC candidate and West Bengal Education Minister, has declared a significant increase in his total assets, now valued at Rs 4.41 crore, as per his poll affidavit for the 2026 assembly election. This marks a substantial rise from the Rs 3.08 crore recorded in 2021.
The affidavit reveals a consistent growth in Basu's income, escalating from Rs 4,91,580 in 2020–21 to Rs 25,63,730 in 2024–25. His assets include Rs 3.16 crore in movable assets and a 2,500 square feet flat in Lake Town valued at Rs 1.25 crore.
Basu and his wife, Poulomi, both actors, reported no liabilities or loans. His sources of income include his salary as an MLA, earnings from acting and direction, and pension. The affidavit states no criminal cases are pending against him.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bratya Basu
- West Bengal
- assets
- income
- growth
- election
- affidavit
- TMC
- education minister
- movable assets
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav's Sharp Critique: Political Narratives and Election Strategies Unveiled
Tripura Set for Crucial TTAADC Elections with Robust Security Measures
Election Commission's Massive Voter Roll Overhaul: Impact and Insights
Gujarat's Local Body Elections: A Multi-Party Scramble
Political Tensions Ignite Violence in Kannur Post-Election