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Bratya Basu's Assets Surge: West Bengal Minister's Wealth Sees Major Rise

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu's assets increased from Rs 3.08 crore in 2021 to Rs 4.41 crore in 2026, with notable rises in both income and asset values. Basu, also an actor and director, has his wealth comprising movable and immovable assets as detailed in his election affidavit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:19 IST
Bratya Basu's Assets Surge: West Bengal Minister's Wealth Sees Major Rise
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Bratya Basu, the TMC candidate and West Bengal Education Minister, has declared a significant increase in his total assets, now valued at Rs 4.41 crore, as per his poll affidavit for the 2026 assembly election. This marks a substantial rise from the Rs 3.08 crore recorded in 2021.

The affidavit reveals a consistent growth in Basu's income, escalating from Rs 4,91,580 in 2020–21 to Rs 25,63,730 in 2024–25. His assets include Rs 3.16 crore in movable assets and a 2,500 square feet flat in Lake Town valued at Rs 1.25 crore.

Basu and his wife, Poulomi, both actors, reported no liabilities or loans. His sources of income include his salary as an MLA, earnings from acting and direction, and pension. The affidavit states no criminal cases are pending against him.

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