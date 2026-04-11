Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Jabbar's Resignation Highlights Internal Congress Rifts

K Abdul Jabbar, President of the Karnataka Congress Minority Department, tendered his resignation on Saturday. The decision came amid allegations from a faction of Muslim leaders within the party, accusing senior members of conspiring to defeat the official candidate in the Davanagere South bypolls.

The internal crisis comes after the by-election results, suggesting discontent among Muslim voters, a significant demographic for Congress in this region. Despite accusations of betrayal over ticket allocation, party officials believe their candidate Samarth Mallikarjun can still secure victory in a constituency with a notable Muslim population.

Congress leaders, including D K Shivakumar, have acknowledged the resignation and the brewing unrest, promising to verify claims of internal sabotage. The political implications could have far-reaching effects for the party, especially given the community's demands for greater representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)