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Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Jabbar's Resignation Highlights Internal Congress Rifts

Karnataka Congress Minority Department President K Abdul Jabbar has resigned amidst allegations from Muslim leaders about internal conspiracies to defeat the Congress candidate in Davanagere South. The rift surfaced following the bypolls, with leaders accusing some within the party of sabotaging efforts for a minority candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:28 IST
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Jabbar's Resignation Highlights Internal Congress Rifts
  • Country:
  • India

K Abdul Jabbar, President of the Karnataka Congress Minority Department, tendered his resignation on Saturday. The decision came amid allegations from a faction of Muslim leaders within the party, accusing senior members of conspiring to defeat the official candidate in the Davanagere South bypolls.

The internal crisis comes after the by-election results, suggesting discontent among Muslim voters, a significant demographic for Congress in this region. Despite accusations of betrayal over ticket allocation, party officials believe their candidate Samarth Mallikarjun can still secure victory in a constituency with a notable Muslim population.

Congress leaders, including D K Shivakumar, have acknowledged the resignation and the brewing unrest, promising to verify claims of internal sabotage. The political implications could have far-reaching effects for the party, especially given the community's demands for greater representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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