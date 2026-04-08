BJP Stands Firm: Dismisses Congress' Call for Arunachal CM's Resignation
In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP rebuffed Congress' calls for CM Pema Khandu's resignation. The Supreme Court ordered a CBI inquiry into allegations of awarding contracts to Khandu's family. The BJP underscored adherence to legal processes and cautioned against politicizing ongoing investigations, defending Khandu's governance and commitment to transparency.
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh dismissed calls from the Congress for Chief Minister Pema Khandu's resignation on Wednesday. These demands followed the Supreme Court's directive for the CBI to probe allegations concerning contract awards to Khandu's relatives.
BJP state president Kaling Moyong emphasized that the court's instruction was a procedural step and insisted accountability should emerge through legal means. Moyong asserted, "No public official should be presumed guilty without confirmed findings." He assured the government's full cooperation with investigative bodies.
Cautioning against premature judgments, Moyong warned that political insinuations could harm institutional integrity. The party defended Khandu's leadership, highlighting transparency reforms under his administration. They expressed confidence in the judicial process, criticizing any attempts to politicize legal matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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