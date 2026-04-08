Left Menu

BJP Stands Firm: Dismisses Congress' Call for Arunachal CM's Resignation

In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP rebuffed Congress' calls for CM Pema Khandu's resignation. The Supreme Court ordered a CBI inquiry into allegations of awarding contracts to Khandu's family. The BJP underscored adherence to legal processes and cautioned against politicizing ongoing investigations, defending Khandu's governance and commitment to transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:37 IST
BJP Stands Firm: Dismisses Congress' Call for Arunachal CM's Resignation
Chief Minister Pema Khandu
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh dismissed calls from the Congress for Chief Minister Pema Khandu's resignation on Wednesday. These demands followed the Supreme Court's directive for the CBI to probe allegations concerning contract awards to Khandu's relatives.

BJP state president Kaling Moyong emphasized that the court's instruction was a procedural step and insisted accountability should emerge through legal means. Moyong asserted, "No public official should be presumed guilty without confirmed findings." He assured the government's full cooperation with investigative bodies.

Cautioning against premature judgments, Moyong warned that political insinuations could harm institutional integrity. The party defended Khandu's leadership, highlighting transparency reforms under his administration. They expressed confidence in the judicial process, criticizing any attempts to politicize legal matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zoram People's Movement Vows 'Clean Governance' in Aizawl Municipal Corporation

Zoram People's Movement Vows 'Clean Governance' in Aizawl Municipal Corporat...

 India
2
Fatal Strikes Surge Across Lebanon

Fatal Strikes Surge Across Lebanon

 Lebanon
3
Strike Resolution: Arhtiyas End Week-Long Protest in Punjab

Strike Resolution: Arhtiyas End Week-Long Protest in Punjab

 India
4
Global Leaders Applaud US-Iran Ceasefire as a Path to Peace

Global Leaders Applaud US-Iran Ceasefire as a Path to Peace

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026