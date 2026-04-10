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Controversial Endgame: Justice Varma's Resignation Amidst Scandal

Justice Yashwant Varma's resignation from the Allahabad High Court, following allegations of corruption and pending impeachment, has been welcomed despite criticisms it should have happened sooner. The resignation brings an end to the controversy, following the discovery of burnt currency notes in his residence, which Varma claims was a conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Prayagraj | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:11 IST
Controversial Endgame: Justice Varma's Resignation Amidst Scandal
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Justice Yashwant Varma's resignation from the Allahabad High Court has ended a drawn-out controversy that plagued the judiciary. The decision comes after burnt currency notes were found at his residence, leading to impeachment proceedings against him. Despite his denials, allegations of corruption persisted.

Allahabad High Court Bar Association President Rakesh Pande expressed relief over the resignation but criticized the delayed timing, suggesting the move should have come earlier to avoid spreading disrepute across the judiciary. Pande acknowledged the wisdom of the resignation, emphasizing it was the sensible course.

The controversy began with a fire at Varma's residence last year, after which a cache of burnt cash was discovered. Although Varma categorically rejected any wrongdoing and suggested a conspiracy, the collected evidence led to his repatriation and a cessation of judicial duties. His resignation thus nullifies impeachment proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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