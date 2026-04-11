Sanju Samson's Masterclass: A Blistering Knock in IPL Thriller

In a standout performance, Sanju Samson hammered an unbeaten 115 off just 56 balls to guide Chennai Super Kings to a commanding 212 for 2 against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Batting first, Samson's innings was punctuated by four colossal sixes and 15 boundary fours. His crucial partnerships, including a 62-run stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad and an impressive 113-run collaboration with Ayush Mhatre, solidified Chennai's formidable total.

Delhi Capitals struggled to break Chennai's batting momentum, with skipper Axar Patel emerging as the only bowler to claim a wicket. The match underscores Samson's ability to lead an explosive innings and set a high bar for opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)