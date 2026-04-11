Sanju Samson's Masterclass: A Blistering Knock in IPL Thriller
Sanju Samson delivered a scintillating performance with an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls, leading Chennai Super Kings to a dominating 212 for 2 in an IPL match against Delhi Capitals. Key partnerships and powerful hitting characterized the innings, with Axar Patel being the sole wicket-taker for Delhi.
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- India
In a standout performance, Sanju Samson hammered an unbeaten 115 off just 56 balls to guide Chennai Super Kings to a commanding 212 for 2 against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.
Batting first, Samson's innings was punctuated by four colossal sixes and 15 boundary fours. His crucial partnerships, including a 62-run stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad and an impressive 113-run collaboration with Ayush Mhatre, solidified Chennai's formidable total.
Delhi Capitals struggled to break Chennai's batting momentum, with skipper Axar Patel emerging as the only bowler to claim a wicket. The match underscores Samson's ability to lead an explosive innings and set a high bar for opponents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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