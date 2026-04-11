Diplomatic Dialogues: Macron Engages with Iran Amid Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday his recent discussion with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The dialogue focused on urging Iran to de-escalate tensions, particularly through ceasefire talks in Pakistan.

Macron highlighted the critical need for Iran to restore and ensure the freedom of navigation and security in the Strait of Hormuz. France, Macron stated, is prepared to aid in this effort.

Additionally, Macron underscored the significance of adhering to ceasefire provisions, particularly in Lebanon, as part of maintaining regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)