Diplomatic Dialogues: Macron Engages with Iran Amid Tensions
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need for Iran to de-escalate the current situation during his conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Macron stressed the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, along with respecting ceasefire agreements, especially in Lebanon, offering France's support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:35 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday his recent discussion with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The dialogue focused on urging Iran to de-escalate tensions, particularly through ceasefire talks in Pakistan.
Macron highlighted the critical need for Iran to restore and ensure the freedom of navigation and security in the Strait of Hormuz. France, Macron stated, is prepared to aid in this effort.
Additionally, Macron underscored the significance of adhering to ceasefire provisions, particularly in Lebanon, as part of maintaining regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: Pakistan's Fighter Jets Join Saudi Arabia Under Defense Pact
Drone Assault Intrudes on Orthodox Easter Ceasefire in Belgorod
High-Stakes Negotiations: U.S.-Iran Talks in Pakistan
High-Stakes Talks in Islamabad: Iran, US, and Pakistan Seek Ceasefire Stability
Pakistani Military Enhances Saudi's Defense Amid Strategic Agreement