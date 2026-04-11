Historic US-Iran Talks Spark Global Hope for West Asia Peace

In a bid to thaw icy relations and secure peace in West Asia, high-level delegations from the United States and Iran convened in Pakistan for landmark negotiations.

Led by US Vice President JD Vance and Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the talks signify the first direct engagement since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. Aware of their global implications, the meeting is steeped in high stakes.

The discussions, which hope to resolve tensions disrupting global energy markets, are shrouded in security and watched with intense scrutiny across the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)