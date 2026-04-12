Tragedy at Haiti's Historic Citadel: Stampede Leaves Dozens Dead

A devastating stampede occurred at Haiti's famed Laferriere Citadel on Saturday, resulting in at least 30 fatalities. The historic fortress, bustling with students and visitors, was hosting an annual celebration when chaos ensued, underscoring its status as a treasured UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Jean Henri Petit, head of Civil Protection for the Nord Department, announced the incident, explaining that the entrance to the site became overcrowded, and rain intensified the disaster. The fortress, significant for its roots in Haiti's independence, is a popular destination.

Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé expressed condolences, highlighting the attendance of numerous young people at the event. Authorities caution that the death toll may rise as investigations continue into this somber event marking Haiti's cultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)