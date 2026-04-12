Modi Rallies the Electorate: BJP's North Bengal Push
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is intensifying election rallies across poll-bound West Bengal, focusing on central and north regions. His campaign aims to consolidate BJP's position against the ruling TMC by addressing key issues. Modi's aggressive campaign strategy includes multiple visits and rallies in targeted districts.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ramping up his election campaign efforts with a scheduled rally in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Sunday. His visit is part of a broader strategy to secure support in the central and northern parts of the state, areas where the BJP seeks to strengthen its influence.
On Saturday, Modi addressed gatherings in regions like Katwa and Murshidabad, focusing on highlighting issues such as industrial decline and infiltration, which have been central to his campaign. His rally in Siliguri is aimed at bolstering support for BJP candidate Shankar Ghosh and others contesting in north Bengal.
This marks Modi's third visit to the state since the poll announcement. He's focused on critiquing the ruling TMC, accusing it of fostering lawlessness and governance failures. His campaign began on April 5 in Cooch Behar, and since then, Modi has maintained a busy schedule to rally voters ahead of the elections.
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- BJP
- election
- rally
- Siliguri
- West Bengal
- TMC
- support
- North Bengal
- campaign
ALSO READ
West Bengal Elections 2023: Over 3.6 Crore Voters Set to Decide
Major Reshuffle: Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police Undergo Key Transfers
West Bengal Assembly Elections: Voter Statistics Unveiled
PM Modi Takes on TMC in West Bengal Ahead of Elections
Siliguri's Streets Surge with Energy as Modi Leads Unplanned Roadshow