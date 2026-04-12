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Modi Rallies the Electorate: BJP's North Bengal Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is intensifying election rallies across poll-bound West Bengal, focusing on central and north regions. His campaign aims to consolidate BJP's position against the ruling TMC by addressing key issues. Modi's aggressive campaign strategy includes multiple visits and rallies in targeted districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:10 IST
Modi Rallies the Electorate: BJP's North Bengal Push
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ramping up his election campaign efforts with a scheduled rally in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Sunday. His visit is part of a broader strategy to secure support in the central and northern parts of the state, areas where the BJP seeks to strengthen its influence.

On Saturday, Modi addressed gatherings in regions like Katwa and Murshidabad, focusing on highlighting issues such as industrial decline and infiltration, which have been central to his campaign. His rally in Siliguri is aimed at bolstering support for BJP candidate Shankar Ghosh and others contesting in north Bengal.

This marks Modi's third visit to the state since the poll announcement. He's focused on critiquing the ruling TMC, accusing it of fostering lawlessness and governance failures. His campaign began on April 5 in Cooch Behar, and since then, Modi has maintained a busy schedule to rally voters ahead of the elections.

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