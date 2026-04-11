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Global Eyes on India: A Festival of Democracy

The Assembly elections in Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam captured international interest as 38 delegates from 22 countries observed India's vibrant electoral process. Through the Election Commission's International Election Visitors' Programme, they admired India's democratic practices, noting the record voter turnout, detailed planning, and strong security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:09 IST
Global Eyes on India: A Festival of Democracy
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  • India

The Election Commission (EC) of India announced on Saturday that Assembly polls in Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam gained global attention, with 38 delegates from 22 countries observing the electoral process.

As part of the EC's International Election Visitors' Programme, delegates noted the event's precision, record voter participation, and the vibrancy of India's democracy.

Delegates visited polling stations, interacted with officials, and praised India's inclusive measures and the program's strong framework for election management and transparency.

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