Moscow has accused Ukraine of violating a 32-hour Orthodox Easter truce declared by the Kremlin, with the Russian Ministry of Defence citing nearly two thousand breaches by Ukrainian forces within the first 16 hours.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported attacks from Ukrainian forces on Russian troop positions, notably from the Pokrovskoye area, during the Easter ceasefire, violating the truce multiple times. Settlements in the Gai and Dnepropetrovsk regions were also targeted amid these tensions.

Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attended an Easter service in Moscow, highlighted the cultural role of the Russian Orthodox Church amidst these military developments.