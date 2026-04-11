Nitish Kumar Transitions to Rajya Sabha, Resigns as Bihar CM

The official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is witnessing a busy scene as goods are moved out following his recent oath-taking as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Kumar, who has had a long and distinguished tenure as Bihar Chief Minister, was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha member on Friday.

Nitish Kumar, having served as the longest-tenured Chief Minister of Bihar, vacated his position in the Bihar Legislative Council after his election to India's upper house of Parliament. Elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, along with four other NDA-backed candidates from Bihar, Kumar has also assumed the role of JD(U) president unopposed, as no other candidates stepped forward.

BJP President Nitin Nabin addressed speculation over the impending appointment of a new Bihar Chief Minister, asserting through ANI that there are no disputes within the NDA. He emphasized that the political alliance remains harmonious, and decisions are being made under Kumar's leadership, ensuring a seamless transition.

Nitish Kumar's political career began in 1985 as an MLA, expanding to national prominence as a Union Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government. First ascending to the Chief Minister's office in 2005, Kumar is regarded as one of India's most seasoned and senior political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)