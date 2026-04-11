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Political Tensions Rise in Bihar as Nitish Kumar Faces Pressure to Step Down

Tejashwi Yadav claims pressure from BJP-allied colleagues forced Nitish Kumar to step down as Bihar CM. Allegations of party manipulation and inter-party tensions continue. JD(U) insiders express concerns about Kumar's role, while BJP keeps discussion quiet, heightening political drama in Bihar's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:10 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Bihar as Nitish Kumar Faces Pressure to Step Down
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD national working president, has asserted that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is under pressure to resign due to influence from BJP-allied colleagues.

Yadav alleged these leaders, either intimidated or attracted by BJP incentives, orchestrated the move. The tensions come following Kumar's recent election as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Though JD(U) hasn't officially reacted, insider sources reveal unease within the party, while BJP remains silent on the matter, fueling political speculation in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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