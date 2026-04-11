Political Tensions Rise in Bihar as Nitish Kumar Faces Pressure to Step Down

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD national working president, has asserted that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is under pressure to resign due to influence from BJP-allied colleagues.

Yadav alleged these leaders, either intimidated or attracted by BJP incentives, orchestrated the move. The tensions come following Kumar's recent election as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Though JD(U) hasn't officially reacted, insider sources reveal unease within the party, while BJP remains silent on the matter, fueling political speculation in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)