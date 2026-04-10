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Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Oath: A New Chapter or Imposed Decision?

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers and NDA leaders congratulate JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on his Rajya Sabha membership, emphasizing his governance contributions. However, Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav claims the decision was imposed on Kumar. Leaders express confidence in Kumar's leadership, while Yadav voices concerns over undue pressure on him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:06 IST
Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Oath: A New Chapter or Imposed Decision?
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar, the leader of JD(U) and former Chief Minister of Bihar, took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member, a ceremony observed by political dignitaries including Union Minister J P Nadda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Acknowledging Kumar's significant contributions to Bihar's governance, NDA leaders like Samrat Choudhary emphasized his development initiatives in infrastructure, education, and women's empowerment. Many expressed optimism about Kumar's potential impact on national policy-making in his new role.

However, controversy surrounds his ascension to Rajya Sabha. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav argues that the move wasn't of Kumar's volition but rather imposed on him, suggesting that Kumar faces internal pressures and scrutiny. As accolades pour in, the debate continues over Kumar's future influence and autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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