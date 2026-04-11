India's Seafood Surge: Charting a Rs 1 Lakh Crore Export Odyssey
India's seafood exports have more than doubled over 11 years, reaching Rs 62,408 crore. With a push towards a Rs 1 lakh crore target, the government emphasizes open-market strategies, stringent compliance, and diversification. Stakeholders call for improved infrastructure and regulatory clarity amid sustained growth and global uncertainties.
- Country:
- India
India's seafood exports have witnessed a phenomenal rise, more than doubling from Rs 30,213 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 62,408 crore in 2024-25. As the nation sets sights on a Rs 1 lakh crore target, Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh encourages exporters to adopt open-market approaches and strive for expansive global engagement.
At the Seafood Exporters Meet 2026, hosted by the Department of Fisheries, stakeholders applauded these achievements despite challenging global conditions, particularly showcasing gains in non-US markets. The forum facilitated discussions on current challenges and future strategies, stressing the need for robust compliance, diversification, and value addition.
Singh reiterated the importance of market diversification, product compliance, and infrastructure improvements, emphasizing high-value species. As part of a broader scheme under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, ventures aimed at fortifying post-harvest logistics and export-oriented initiatives are underway to reduce dependency on select markets and commodities.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- seafood
- exports
- growth
- market
- diversification
- compliance
- government
- strategy
- logistics
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