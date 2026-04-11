India's Seafood Surge: Charting a Rs 1 Lakh Crore Export Odyssey

India's seafood exports have witnessed a phenomenal rise, more than doubling from Rs 30,213 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 62,408 crore in 2024-25. As the nation sets sights on a Rs 1 lakh crore target, Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh encourages exporters to adopt open-market approaches and strive for expansive global engagement.

At the Seafood Exporters Meet 2026, hosted by the Department of Fisheries, stakeholders applauded these achievements despite challenging global conditions, particularly showcasing gains in non-US markets. The forum facilitated discussions on current challenges and future strategies, stressing the need for robust compliance, diversification, and value addition.

Singh reiterated the importance of market diversification, product compliance, and infrastructure improvements, emphasizing high-value species. As part of a broader scheme under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, ventures aimed at fortifying post-harvest logistics and export-oriented initiatives are underway to reduce dependency on select markets and commodities.