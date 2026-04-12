US-Iran Talks Stumble: Peace Deal Unachieved

Amid high expectations, US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan concluded without an agreement, putting an already fragile two-week ceasefire at risk. The discussions, lasting a grueling 21 hours, could not bridge the divide between the two nations on critical issues, including Iran's nuclear program and control over the Strait of Hormuz.

US Vice President JD Vance emphasized that Washington's 'final and best offer' was rejected by the Iranian delegation, who remained steadfast in their nuclear commitments. Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, countered that the US carried 'excessive and illegal demands', thus failing to gain the Iranian side's trust.

As the negotiations faltered, fears rose over potential implications on the global energy market due to unresolved tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan remains hopeful of facilitating future negotiations, playing a crucial diplomatic role in the initial talks, which were the most significant between the two sides since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.