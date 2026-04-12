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US-Iran Talks Falter Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

The U.S. and Iran failed to reach an agreement to end their ongoing conflict despite extensive talks in Islamabad. Blame exchanged between the two nations as negotiations collapsed, affecting global oil prices. Both countries have left Pakistan without a resolution, jeopardizing a recent ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:03 IST
US-Iran Talks Falter Amidst Fragile Ceasefire
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The U.S. and Iran's highly anticipated negotiations in Islamabad concluded without an agreement, undermining a delicate ceasefire. The failure of the 21-hour talks prompted each side to blame the other, with significant effects on global oil markets due to the ongoing conflict.

Vice President JD Vance, leading the U.S. delegation, expressed disappointment, emphasizing Iran's missed opportunity. Meanwhile, Iran accused the U.S. of excessive demands, affecting trust levels despite Iran offering new proposals.

The discussions marked a 10-year first of high-level direct talks since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, yet did not resolve core issues like Iran's nuclear ambitions and the Strait of Hormuz. A two-week ceasefire remains vital as geopolitical tensions continue.

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