Political Showdown: Akhilesh Yadav vs. Brajesh Pathak

In a heated political exchange, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has strongly criticized Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak for his recent remarks urging the Muslim community to distance themselves from the opposition party. Yadav described Pathak's comments as tantamount to 'political suicide.'

Pathak, who left the Bahujan Samaj Party to join the BJP, had called on minorities to 'take charge of their leadership' during a television interview. In response, Akhilesh Yadav took to social media to express his disapproval, labeling Pathak as 'mentally unsettled' and accusing him of being out of touch with his governmental duties.

The Samajwadi Party chief further accused Pathak of prioritizing 'corruption' over governance and made veiled references to Pathak's political opportunism, suggesting that his current and future standings in politics are dim. Despite the criticism, Pathak stands by his statement and further asserted that the minority community should choose its own leaders, challenging the future influence of the Samajwadi Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)