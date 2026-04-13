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Historic Women's Reservation Move Sparks Debate Amid Election Frenzy

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas lauds the proposal to implement women's reservation, set for Parliament discussion in April. He calls for application by the next elections but raises concerns over timing during assembly polls. Proposed Lok Sabha seat expansion also criticized for affecting federal balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:05 IST
Historic Women's Reservation Move Sparks Debate Amid Election Frenzy
CPI(M) MP John Brittas (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Member of Parliament from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), John Brittas, has endorsed the initiative to implement a women's reservation quota following an official notice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The specific discussion of the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill will take place in a special parliamentary session slated for April 16 to 18.

Expressing his thoughts on the social media platform X, Brittas acknowledged the Prime Minister's timely approach and highlighted CPI(M)'s resolve to support amendments ensuring the Bill's application in subsequent elections. He reminisced about past initiatives by the party when the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was first introduced in 2023, citing previous delays in implementation.

However, Brittas critiqued the timing of the special session during crucial state elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, describing it as a rushed process that exacerbates concerns over abrupt constitutional amendments, including a significant increase in Lok Sabha seats, which he warns could disrupt the federal balance and diversity fundamental to Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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