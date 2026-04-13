Stalin Rally Calls for Rejection of AIADMK for Progressive Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin urges voters to reject the AIADMK-led NDA in the upcoming Assembly elections, arguing that AIADMK's governance will hinder progress. He promotes the DMK alliance, promising an Rs 8,000 scheme for homemakers if elected. Elections are scheduled for April 23.
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- India
Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has made an impassioned appeal to voters, urging them to reject the AIADMK-led NDA coalition in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Speaking at a campaign event, Stalin cautioned that AIADMK's leadership would set a regressive agenda for the state, hampering current growth momentum.
Highlighting his party's commitment to progressive policies, Stalin underlined the necessity of electing the DMK alliance to ensure sustained development. He specifically promised to launch an Rs 8,000 coupon scheme for homemakers upon assuming office, marking it as a pivotal initiative to empower women.
The DMK youth wing secretary's rally aimed at shoring up support for party candidates Lakshmanan and Gowtham Dravidamani, setting the stage for an intense electoral contest. The state's voters are set to decide their leadership across 234 Assembly seats on April 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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