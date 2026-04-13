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Vijay's Hologram Revolutionizes Tamil Nadu Campaign Strategies

TVK's Vinoth Ravi creates a buzz in Tamil Nadu's political scene with a cutting-edge 3D hologram of Vijay to mobilize voters for the April 23 elections. The high-tech campaign, spearheaded by AI and Data Science student Praveen, targets youth and aims for wider reach amid traditional methods by other parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:15 IST
Vijay's Hologram Revolutionizes Tamil Nadu Campaign Strategies
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative stride in Tamil Nadu's political campaigning, TVK's Kumbakonam candidate Vinoth Ravi has launched a 3D hologram of Vijay to connect with voters statewide for the Assembly elections on April 23.

The breakthrough debut of this technology took place in Kumbakonam on April 12, where visuals captured the 'Hologram Vijay' delivering synchronized speeches, captivating crowds and reshaping campaign norms.

Spearheaded by student Praveen, this strategy represents a calculated effort to engage the youth and stands in contrast to the conventional roadshow tactics of DMK and AIADMK, making TVK a standout in this election season.

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