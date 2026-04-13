Hungary's Election: A Catalyst for EU Aid to Ukraine?

Berlin is optimistic that Hungary's recent election results will speed up the release of a 90-billion-euro EU loan to aid Ukraine, according to a government spokesperson on Monday.

The spokesperson indicated that the outcome offers hope for quick aid release, emphasizing Germany's eagerness for immediate formation of Hungary's next government.

Viktor Orban's loss to the Tisza party resolved the blockage stemming from a pipeline dispute, potentially unlocking crucial funding for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)