Hungary's Election: A Catalyst for EU Aid to Ukraine?
The Hungarian election could accelerate the release of a 90-billion-euro EU loan meant for aiding Ukraine. With Viktor Orban’s defeat, the German government anticipates swift formation of a new Hungarian government, which may resolve the previous blockade over a pipeline dispute, allowing the loan to proceed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:02 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Berlin is optimistic that Hungary's recent election results will speed up the release of a 90-billion-euro EU loan to aid Ukraine, according to a government spokesperson on Monday.
The spokesperson indicated that the outcome offers hope for quick aid release, emphasizing Germany's eagerness for immediate formation of Hungary's next government.
Viktor Orban's loss to the Tisza party resolved the blockage stemming from a pipeline dispute, potentially unlocking crucial funding for Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Viktor Orban
- Tisza party
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