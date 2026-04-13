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Trinamool's Gem: Madhuparna Thakur's Asset Growth and Electoral Challenge

Trinamool Congress candidate Madhuparna Thakur's assets have increased to over Rs 55.57 lakh since 2024. Competing against her sister-in-law Soma Thakur in the 2026 assembly election, her assets comprise substantial gold holdings and multiple properties. Soma's assets, in contrast, are significantly lower at Rs 4.49 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:20 IST
Trinamool's Gem: Madhuparna Thakur's Asset Growth and Electoral Challenge
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  • India

Madhuparna Thakur, a Trinamool Congress candidate, has experienced a noteworthy increase in her assets, now totaling over Rs 55.57 lakh. This surge, as reported in her poll affidavit for the 2026 assembly election, marks a rise from Rs 39 lakh in 2024. Thakur's resources include a mixture of cash, bank deposits, gold jewelry, and immovable properties.

A BSC (Hons) Zoology graduate from West Bengal State University, Madhuparna Thakur has declared Rs 22,89,501 in total movable assets and an approximate Rs 32,62,810 in immovable assets. Her electoral rival in this race is her sister-in-law, Soma Thakur, a first-time contestant.

Soma Thakur's affidavit reveals total assets valued at Rs 4.49 lakh. Her financial profile includes cash holdings, joint loans, and a shared property. The contrast in asset declarations highlights a significant economic disparity between the two candidates vying for the Bagda (SC) seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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