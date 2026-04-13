Benin's Election: Finance Minister Wadagni Triumphs
Paul Hounkpe, the sole opposition candidate, conceded defeat to finance minister Romuald Wadagni in Benin's presidential election. Wadagni, a former executive of Deloitte, was backed by the ruling coalition. He aims to address security issues and improve access to clean water and social security in Benin.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:28 IST
In the recent presidential election in Benin, finance minister Romuald Wadagni emerged victorious over opposition candidate Paul Hounkpe, according to Benin state television.
Wadagni, once an executive with Deloitte, was the preferred candidate of President Patrice Talon's coalition. His primary challenges include strengthening northern defenses against jihadist threats.
Despite a failed coup attempt in December, Wadagni promises to focus on essentials like clean water, social security, and accessible emergency healthcare.
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