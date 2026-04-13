Clash at Mathabhanga: Political Rivalries Ignite Chaos
Violent clashes erupted in Mathabhanga between BJP and TMC supporters ahead of the constituency's upcoming elections. Accusations flew as both parties blamed each other for the unrest. Increased security measures have been implemented in response to these events, with central forces and police maintaining order in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Tensions flared in Mathabhanga, Coocbehar district, as central forces and police personnel flooded the area on Monday following a violent clash between BJP and TMC activists.
The confrontation occurred during BJP candidate Nisith Adhikari's campaign, with both sides hurling accusations of attacks on their leaders and supporters.
Security has been heightened, and officers, alongside central paramilitary forces, are actively patrolling sensitive zones to maintain peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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