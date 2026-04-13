Left Menu

Clash at Mathabhanga: Political Rivalries Ignite Chaos

Violent clashes erupted in Mathabhanga between BJP and TMC supporters ahead of the constituency's upcoming elections. Accusations flew as both parties blamed each other for the unrest. Increased security measures have been implemented in response to these events, with central forces and police maintaining order in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:48 IST
Clash at Mathabhanga: Political Rivalries Ignite Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in Mathabhanga, Coocbehar district, as central forces and police personnel flooded the area on Monday following a violent clash between BJP and TMC activists.

The confrontation occurred during BJP candidate Nisith Adhikari's campaign, with both sides hurling accusations of attacks on their leaders and supporters.

Security has been heightened, and officers, alongside central paramilitary forces, are actively patrolling sensitive zones to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunrisers Dominate Royals with All-Round Performance

Sunrisers Dominate Royals with All-Round Performance

 India
2
Cricket Comeback: RR's Tumultuous Innings Against Mighty Bowlers

Cricket Comeback: RR's Tumultuous Innings Against Mighty Bowlers

 India
3
Cocaine Bust: DRI Nabs Suspect on Rajdhani Express

Cocaine Bust: DRI Nabs Suspect on Rajdhani Express

 India
4
Supreme Court Scrutinizes Ghaziabad Police Probe in Child Murder Case

Supreme Court Scrutinizes Ghaziabad Police Probe in Child Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026