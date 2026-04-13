Clash at Mathabhanga: Political Rivalries Ignite Chaos

Tensions flared in Mathabhanga, Coocbehar district, as central forces and police personnel flooded the area on Monday following a violent clash between BJP and TMC activists.

The confrontation occurred during BJP candidate Nisith Adhikari's campaign, with both sides hurling accusations of attacks on their leaders and supporters.

Security has been heightened, and officers, alongside central paramilitary forces, are actively patrolling sensitive zones to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)