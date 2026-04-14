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Congress Criticizes Government's Secretive Tactics in Parliament Special Session

The Congress accused the government of undermining democracy by not sharing Constitution amendment bills with MPs ahead of a special Parliament session amid election campaigns. The party criticized the government's 'bulldozer mentality', highlighting concerns over delimitation and political motivations behind the rushed session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:43 IST
Congress Criticizes Government's Secretive Tactics in Parliament Special Session
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Congress has accused the government of making a 'complete mockery of democracy' by withholding Constitution Amendment Bills from MPs in an upcoming special session of Parliament. The session coincides with peak election campaigns in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, drawing criticism of orchestrated political advantage.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh condemned the prime minister's 'bulldozer mentality', emphasizing the need for transparent and democratic processes in parliamentary proceedings. Ramesh highlighted the absence of an all-party meeting prior to the special session, questioning the government's decision to push forward without discussion.

Sonia Gandhi expressed concerns that the special session's focus may derail the caste census, arguing the delimitation process requires fairness for increased Lok Sabha representation. Gandhi's position underscores the Congress's call for transparency in decision-making within India's legislative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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