Left Menu

Benin's Finance Minister Secures Landslide Presidential Victory Amidst Political Tensions

Romuald Wadagni, Benin's Finance Minister, wins the presidential election with over 94% of the vote, succeeding President Patrice Talon. Voter turnout was 58.75%. Opposition candidate Paul Hounkpè conceded defeat. Talon's term ends in May, leaving behind a legacy of economic growth and political suppression criticized by human rights organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cotonou | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:40 IST
Benin's Finance Minister Secures Landslide Presidential Victory Amidst Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • Benin

Romuald Wadagni, the Finance Minister of Benin, achieved a landslide victory in the country's presidential election, securing more than 94% of the votes, as reported by electoral officials. This outcome aligns with expectations that Wadagni would succeed President Patrice Talon, following his decade-long leadership in the West African nation.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.75%, according to Sacca Lafia, the head of Benin's independent electoral commission. Although the final results are pending confirmation by the constitutional court, they are anticipated to be formalized in the coming weeks. Paul Hounkpè, the sole opposition candidate, conceded defeat, having garnered only 5.95% of the vote.

Wadagni was viewed as Talon's chosen heir, as the latter prepares to step down at the end of May, concluding his presidency from 2016 to 2026. Despite Benin's reputation for stability, Talon's tenure is marred by allegations of political suppression from opposition leaders and human rights groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lashkar-e-Taiba Co-Founder Amir Hamza Injured in Lahore Gun Attack

Lashkar-e-Taiba Co-Founder Amir Hamza Injured in Lahore Gun Attack

 Pakistan
2
Councillor's Son Accused of Rape Under Promise of Marriage in Madhya Pradesh

Councillor's Son Accused of Rape Under Promise of Marriage in Madhya Pradesh

 India
3
India and New Zealand Seal Landmark Free Trade Deal

India and New Zealand Seal Landmark Free Trade Deal

 India
4
Heartbreak for Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike: Season and World Cup Dreams Shattered

Heartbreak for Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike: Season and World Cup Dreams Shatter...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI systems depend on human cognition and labour

AI becomes double-edged sword in fight against rising fake content online

Generative AI speeds up drug development, cutting time and costs dramatically

Integrity hallucination raises concerns over inconsistent AI decision-making in high-stakes systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026