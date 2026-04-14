Benin's Finance Minister Secures Landslide Presidential Victory Amidst Political Tensions

Romuald Wadagni, the Finance Minister of Benin, achieved a landslide victory in the country's presidential election, securing more than 94% of the votes, as reported by electoral officials. This outcome aligns with expectations that Wadagni would succeed President Patrice Talon, following his decade-long leadership in the West African nation.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.75%, according to Sacca Lafia, the head of Benin's independent electoral commission. Although the final results are pending confirmation by the constitutional court, they are anticipated to be formalized in the coming weeks. Paul Hounkpè, the sole opposition candidate, conceded defeat, having garnered only 5.95% of the vote.

Wadagni was viewed as Talon's chosen heir, as the latter prepares to step down at the end of May, concluding his presidency from 2016 to 2026. Despite Benin's reputation for stability, Talon's tenure is marred by allegations of political suppression from opposition leaders and human rights groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)