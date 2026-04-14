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Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Peace and Dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti raised concerns over cow vigilantism, urging the BJP to avoid actions disrupting peace in Jammu and Kashmir. She stressed dialogue as crucial, drawing on party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's approach. Engaging with the public, especially youth, was highlighted as essential for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:52 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Peace and Dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti voiced alarms regarding incidents of cow vigilantism and has appealed to the BJP to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir. At a party event in Budgam, Mufti emphasized the region's sensitivities must be acknowledged.

She expressed concerns over India's foreign policy, suggesting that ties with Israel might impact international views. Echoing party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Mufti highlighted the importance of dialogue and engagement for resolving regional issues.

Mufti underscored an ongoing public outreach, focusing on the youth, to address their challenges. She reiterated this initiative wasn't politically motivated but aimed at understanding and supporting the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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