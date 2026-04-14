Brazil Calls Ramagem Back: A Coup-Plotting Saga

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urged former intelligence chief Alexandre Ramagem on Tuesday to return to Brazil. Ramagem, who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), fled Brazil after a conviction for plotting a coup with ex-President Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula, in an interview with a local media outlet, expressed his belief that Ramagem will come back to Brazil to serve his sentence. The call comes amidst political tensions and highlights the ongoing repercussions of past leadership turmoil.

ICE confirmed on its website that Ramagem was in custody, though details were sparse. Ramagem's detention marks a significant step in international efforts to address his legal situation following his September escape from Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)