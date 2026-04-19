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Bridging Ages: Vice President's Historic Visit to Sri Lanka

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's historic two-day visit to Sri Lanka aims to strengthen the longstanding civilisational ties and enhance bilateral cooperation. Accompanied by a 49-member delegation, Radhakrishnan is expected to engage in talks, sign memoranda of understanding, and address the Indian diaspora in Colombo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-04-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 10:39 IST
Bridging Ages: Vice President's Historic Visit to Sri Lanka
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In a bid to fortify age-old connections, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived in Sri Lanka on a pivotal two-day visit, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian vice president to the island nation. Welcomed by Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage, the delegation was greeted with enthusiasm at Bandaranaike International Airport.

The visit focuses on advancing bilateral talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya. This historical engagement features several memoranda of understanding between the two countries aimed at bolstering cooperation, especially in areas such as cyclone rehabilitation and development projects funded by the Indian government.

The vice president plans to connect with Indian-origin Tamil community leaders, highlighting the cultural and humanitarian ties that bind the two nations. At a community event in Colombo, Radhakrishnan will address the Indian diaspora, underscoring ongoing support through initiatives like the Indian Housing Project for Tamil beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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