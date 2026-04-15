Left Menu

Delimitation Debate: Congress Accuses PM Modi of 'Deliberate Deceit'

The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'deliberate deceit' over the women's quota law and delimitation bills introduced for a special Parliament sitting. The party alleges that these bills contradict previous assurances, leading to potential loss of representation for southern and smaller states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 08:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 08:44 IST
Delimitation Debate: Congress Accuses PM Modi of 'Deliberate Deceit'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political debate, the Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of engaging in 'deliberate deceit' concerning the women's quota law and delimitation bills. These bills, tabled for a special Parliament session, allegedly contradict prior assurances, sparking concerns over representation from southern and smaller states.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the government's current actions could weaken the strength of southern and smaller states in the Lok Sabha, challenging the promised uniform increase in parliamentary representation. The opposition claims this move could destabilize India's federal structure, urging for a reconsidered, collective approach.

The contentious debate escalates as non-BJP southern state leaders threaten mass protests. The Lok Sabha seats could rise to 850 to support the women's quota law, aimed for implementation by 2029. Amidst the political turmoil, BJP leaders advocate the move as a historic stride towards women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Raids: Punjab Minister and Alleged Bookie Under Investigation

ED Raids: Punjab Minister and Alleged Bookie Under Investigation

 India
2
BJP Pushes Delimitation Bill: A Controversial Legislative Move

BJP Pushes Delimitation Bill: A Controversial Legislative Move

 India
3
Inferno Engulfs Ujjain's Shyam Restaurant Opposite Mahakal Lok

Inferno Engulfs Ujjain's Shyam Restaurant Opposite Mahakal Lok

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes as Family Disputes Turn Fatal

Tragedy Strikes as Family Disputes Turn Fatal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Exports: Vietnam’s Shift Toward Higher Domestic Value in Global Trade

The Hidden Chemical Challenge Behind the Global Push for Plastic Recycling

AI and the future of work: A deep crisis beyond job loss

ChatGPT vs DeepSeek: AI battle heats up over accuracy, privacy and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026