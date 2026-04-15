Delimitation Debate: Congress Accuses PM Modi of 'Deliberate Deceit'

In a fiery political debate, the Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of engaging in 'deliberate deceit' concerning the women's quota law and delimitation bills. These bills, tabled for a special Parliament session, allegedly contradict prior assurances, sparking concerns over representation from southern and smaller states.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the government's current actions could weaken the strength of southern and smaller states in the Lok Sabha, challenging the promised uniform increase in parliamentary representation. The opposition claims this move could destabilize India's federal structure, urging for a reconsidered, collective approach.

The contentious debate escalates as non-BJP southern state leaders threaten mass protests. The Lok Sabha seats could rise to 850 to support the women's quota law, aimed for implementation by 2029. Amidst the political turmoil, BJP leaders advocate the move as a historic stride towards women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)