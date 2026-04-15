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Tensions Rise as U.S. and China Clash Over Taiwan

China accuses the U.S. of distorting its military actions towards Taiwan, urging caution and advocating for 'peaceful reunification.' Taiwan's opposition leader visits China, promoting peace, while the U.S. calls for dialogue amidst ongoing military activities and diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:22 IST
Tensions Rise as U.S. and China Clash Over Taiwan
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China has accused the United States of distorting the reality of its military exertions focused on Taiwan, describing Washington's warnings as indicative of "malicious intentions," according to Chinese government spokesperson Chen Binhua on Wednesday.

Chen stated that Taiwan's affairs are entirely internal to China and warned the U.S. to refrain from interfering, especially regarding arms sales to Taiwan. These comments followed remarks from the U.S. urging China to communicate with Taiwan rather than exert military pressure.

During a visit to Beijing by Taiwan's opposition leader Cheng Li-wun, aimed at fostering peace, China proposed measures to benefit Taiwan. However, regular military activities persisted, intensifying tensions. Cheng expressed hopes for peaceful reconciliation between China and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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