Beijing has criticized the United States' allegations concerning China's military pressure on Taiwan, calling them distorted with malicious intent. Recent military maneuvers affirm China's stance on Taiwan as its own territory.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, denounced U.S. rhetoric accusing them of fostering the 'mainland threat.' He reasserted Taiwan as an internal affair and warned against external interference.

Amid ongoing tensions, Cheng Li-wun, Taiwan's opposition figure, aims for peace with China, emphasizing cooperation while U.S. relations evolve. Beijing advocates peaceful reunification but maintains its assertive posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)