Tensions Rise: U.S.-China-Taiwan Triangle Amid Military Moves
The U.S. accuses China of military pressure on Taiwan, which Beijing claims is misleading and reflects hostile intentions. Taipei's political dynamics evolve amid increased military exercises. China aims at peaceful reunification but continues military activities. Tensions persist in U.S.-China relations with Taiwan at the center.
Beijing has criticized the United States' allegations concerning China's military pressure on Taiwan, calling them distorted with malicious intent. Recent military maneuvers affirm China's stance on Taiwan as its own territory.
Chen Binhua, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, denounced U.S. rhetoric accusing them of fostering the 'mainland threat.' He reasserted Taiwan as an internal affair and warned against external interference.
Amid ongoing tensions, Cheng Li-wun, Taiwan's opposition figure, aims for peace with China, emphasizing cooperation while U.S. relations evolve. Beijing advocates peaceful reunification but maintains its assertive posture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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