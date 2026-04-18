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BJP Demands Rahul Gandhi's Resignation Over Women's Reservation Bill Rejection

The BJP's State President, PVN Madhav, criticized the Congress-led INDIA Bloc for rejecting the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, demanding opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's resignation. The bill's rejection, which failed to gain a two-thirds majority, was met with strong criticism from the BJP, citing an insult to women nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:50 IST
BJP Demands Rahul Gandhi's Resignation Over Women's Reservation Bill Rejection
BJP State President PVN Madhav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Saturday, BJP State President PVN Madhav launched a scathing criticism against the Congress-led INDIA Bloc, following the rejection of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. Madhav called for the resignation of the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, deeming the rejection an affront to women across India.

Madhav accused opposition parties of deliberately thwarting the passage of a significant legislative step aimed at implementing women's reservation. "The rejection of this bill in the Lok Sabha is an insult to all Indian women. The true intentions of the Congress and the INDIA alliance are now evident. We strongly condemn the deceitful conduct of the INDI alliance, and demand Rahul Gandhi resign his position as he has failed the women of this country," Madhav stated.

The bill faltered as the ruling BJP-led government could not muster the required two-thirds majority, despite 298 members voting in favor and 230 against. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed the bill's failure to meet constitutional thresholds. Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the opposition of blocking a historic moment for women's representation, while opposition leaders argued their support for women's reservation, opposing its linkage to delimitation and census.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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