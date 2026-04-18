Clash Over Women's Reservation Bill: DMK MP P Wilson's Stalled Effort

In a heated political standoff, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP P Wilson voiced concerns about the parliamentary blockade against his Private Member's Bill, which sought immediate implementation of a 33 per cent women's reservation in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. The proposal was not taken up for discussion, following the unsuccessful attempt to pass a related Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Wilson accused the government of deliberately linking the bill with the complex processes of delimitation and census to delay its implementation. 'The Centre's lack of genuine intent is evident,' Wilson remarked, underscoring that such conditions would lead to unnecessary legal entanglements and defer important gender reforms.

The controversy intensified as BJP and Congress clashed over the bill's defeat, with BJP MP Laxmi Verma accusing Congress of hindering women's empowerment and Congress MP Mallu Ravi attributing strategic obstructions to the BJP. Amidst the political rhetoric, BJP leaders assured that women's reservations would eventually become a reality, scrutinizing Congress's historical inaction on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)