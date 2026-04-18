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Dindigul's Electoral Battle: AIADMK vs DMK in Tamil Nadu's Political Heartland

Dindigul sees a fierce contest as AIADMK's C Sreenivasan aims for a third term against DMK's IP Senthil Kumar. The constituency's diverse electorate is focused on urban infrastructure, trade, and employment. As Tamil Nadu prepares for elections on April 23, the battle is expected to be tightly contested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:10 IST
Dindigul's Electoral Battle: AIADMK vs DMK in Tamil Nadu's Political Heartland
DMK leader IP Senthil Kumar, AIADMK leader C Sreenivasan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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As Tamil Nadu gears up for single-phase elections on April 23, the spotlight is on Dindigul constituency, where AIADMK's C Sreenivasan seeks a third consecutive win. The electoral contest unfolds against DMK's IP Senthil Kumar, making Dindigul a crucial battleground in the state's political landscape.

Dindigul, an assembly seat with a unique voter mix, is pivotal due to its urban, semi-urban, and industrial demographics. Renowned for its lock-making industry and agricultural trade, the constituency's economy informs its electoral narrative, with infrastructure and employment as core issues.

Historically a stronghold of AIADMK, Dindigul witnesses a narrowing gap, with DMK's rising influence. This election, with Sreenivasan's past victories and the prowess of Senthil Kumar, will test the electorate's evolving preferences amidst the backdrop of a dynamic political contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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