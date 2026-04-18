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Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Being 'Controlled' by Trump

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being controlled by former US President Donald Trump, alleging Modi wanted AIADMK to capture power to extend control. Gandhi claimed Modi compromised India’s energy security, data, and sold out farmers and industries during a rally speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:48 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Being 'Controlled' by Trump
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being 'controlled' by former US President Donald Trump. He claimed that Modi pushed for AIADMK's rise to power in Tamil Nadu, aiming to extend influence over the state's chief minister.

Rahul Gandhi further accused the Prime Minister of compromising India's energy security, data, and the interests of farmers and small to medium-sized industries. Citing Modi's demeanor in a recent parliamentary session, Gandhi suggested a lack of confidence was due to foreign manipulation.

The accusation extends to a purported deal between Modi and Trump that allegedly sold out the nation. Gandhi's speech emphasized Trump's overpowering influence over Modi, as well as concerns over Modi's financial dealings, mentioning ties with Adani as an example.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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