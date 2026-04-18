Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Being 'Controlled' by Trump

In a fiery address on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being 'controlled' by former US President Donald Trump. He claimed that Modi pushed for AIADMK's rise to power in Tamil Nadu, aiming to extend influence over the state's chief minister.

Rahul Gandhi further accused the Prime Minister of compromising India's energy security, data, and the interests of farmers and small to medium-sized industries. Citing Modi's demeanor in a recent parliamentary session, Gandhi suggested a lack of confidence was due to foreign manipulation.

The accusation extends to a purported deal between Modi and Trump that allegedly sold out the nation. Gandhi's speech emphasized Trump's overpowering influence over Modi, as well as concerns over Modi's financial dealings, mentioning ties with Adani as an example.

(With inputs from agencies.)